Prime Video: The most watched action movie with Jean-Claude Van Damme on the platform

Prime Video is one of the few streaming platforms that has a catalog full of hits, but also has a popular classic by Jean-Claude Van Damme, the 62-year-old iconic Belgian actor and screenwriter.

This week it is a 1990 movie that has been trending again on social networks and the service that competes with Netflix. The story full of crime, drama and action was once again chosen by users worldwide.

Sheldon Lettich (Double Impact) is in charge of directing the project, while the actor himself wrote the script along with the filmmaker and Stefani Warren (Three’s a Crowd). Here, check out the title…

Lionheart is the most watched Jean-Claude Van Damme classic on Prime Video

Lionheart was released in the early 1990s, but it’s a movie that never goes out of style, especially among Prime Video users. Although there are many new titles, the classic has come back to life and is one of the most watched.

The story follows a French ex-soldier who starts participating in underground street fights to earn money for his brother’s family. The Belgian star is the one who brought Lyon, the main character, to life.

In addition to the leading man, several top-notch actors were cast in the film. Among them were Harrison Page, Deborah Rennard, Ashley Johnson, Brian Thompson, Lisa Pelikan and Billy Blanks.