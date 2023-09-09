A new comedy has landed in the catalog of the popular streaming platform and not only has it become the most-watched in the United States, but it has also secured a strong position in the global Top 10.

Amazon Studios was responsible for bringing the adaptation to life, with Trish Sie taking on the directorial duties. She is known for her involvement in projects such as Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up All In.

Yara Shahidi (Salt and Black-ish) and Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser and Grand Army) are two of the main stars who have portrayed the characters of Jane and Corinne. Here, check out the new trend that arrived on Prime Video yesterday…

Sitting in Bars with Cake ranked No. 3 on Prime Video worldwide

Sitting in Bars with Cake has positioned itself among the top titles worldwide and currently holds a spot in the Top 3 on Prime Video, according to Flix Patrol, the site that tracks the most popular television shows and movies.

The story follows Jane, a quiet young woman who has no luck in love. One day, she takes a cake she has prepared for her best friend’s birthday to a bar and finds herself surrounded by a flood of men.

Yara Shahidi, Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Maia Mitchell, Aaron Dominguez, Rish Shah, Odessa A’zion, Martha Kelly, Adina Porter, Navid Negahban and Simone Recasner are some of the stars who have appeared in this comedy.