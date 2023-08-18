Prime Video continues to be one of the most popular platforms and a favorite among users around the world, so it’s no surprise when a new title is added and quickly becomes one of the most-watched.

This week, the streaming service added several highly anticipated productions, including the first season of a young adult crime series. It’s a creation by Charlotte Coben and Harlan Coben.

The show currently has a total of eight episodes, which will be released gradually over the coming weeks, starting from the early hours of Friday, August 18. It’s too soon to tell if it will be renewed, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter is the new most-watched crime series on Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Shelter premiered just hours ago and has already become one of the most-watched crime and mystery series on the streaming platform. The service has been adding a lot of titles of this style for the past week.

The story follows Mickey Bolitar and his new life with a mother in rehab, a deceased father, a bothersome aunt and a new school in New Jersey. After making new friends, he quickly becomes entangled in a web of mysteries and deaths that date back decades.

Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Didi Conn, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Jen Jacob, Brian Altemus, Sage Linder, Geoffrey Cantor, Samantha Bugliaro and Narci Regina are some of the actors who make up the main cast.