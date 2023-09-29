Prime Video: The most-watched crime thriller in the US with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox

Bruce Willis and Megan Fox are just two of the mega stars who have dominated in the new trending movie on Prime Video, which falls into the crime thriller and action genre. The title has now become one of the most-watched in the US.

The movie managed to dethrone several classics on the streaming giant that had been dominating the Top 10 in the United States for the past few weeks. One of them is Inside, starred by Willem Dafoe and directed by Vasilis Katsoupis.

The filmmaker behind the project was Randall Emmett, while Alan Horsnail is the one who developed the screenplay. Throughout the plot, we can see the Fox-Colson Baker couple working together in some scenes.

Midnight in the Switchgrass ranked No. 7 on Prime Video US

Midnight in the Switchgrass made its big-screen debut in 2021, receiving a rating suitable for ages 13 and older. Now, it has become a trending title in the Top 10 on Prime Video US, currently holding the seventh position.

The story follows an FBI agent and a Florida state officer, Karl (Bruce Wilis) and Rebecca (Megan Fox), who join forces to investigate a series of unsolved murder cases.

Machine Gun Kelly, Emile Hirsch, Michael Beach, Jackie Cruz, Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael, Olive Abercrombie, Jason Trawick, Lydia Hull, Welker White, Adam Huel Potter and Nick Koskoff are some of the figures who joined the main stars.