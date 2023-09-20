Prime Video: The most-watched crime thriller with Teyana Taylor only a day after its premiere

Teyana Taylor is not only successful on stage as a singer and dancer but has also trained as an actress. This year, she starred in a dramatic thriller, which is now one of the most-watched on Prime Video in the United States.

It’s a movie written and directed by A.V. Rockwell (Feathers and The Gospel), which had its grand debut on the big screen during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and won the Grand Jury Prize.

The streaming giant refreshed its Top 10 this morning, and the film quickly rose to one of the top positions, securing the third place and competing with titles like Kelce and A Million Miles Away.

A Thousand and One ranked No. 3 on Prime Video US

A Thousand and One was released at the beginning of the year, but it didn’t have its big debut on the Amazon platform until a day ago. It currently ranks in the Top 3 of the most-watched productions in the United States.

The story follows Inez, an unapologetic woman who kidnaps her son Terry from the adoption system. Mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly transforming New York City.

Teyana Taylor, William Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Terri Abney, Delissa Reynolds, Amelia Workman, Adriane Lenox, Gavin Schlosser and Jolly Swag are some of the stars who formed the cast.