Frank Grillo (The Grey and The Purge: Anarchy) and Alain Moussi (Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxer: Retaliation) are the ones starring in the new crime thriller that has captivated Prime Video users worldwide. This week, the Amazon platform’s Top 10 was updated, and the movie has been on the list of the most-watched for several days.

The film was written and directed by Kevin Grevioux and has a runtime of approximately an hour and a half. It had its big debut this year, and after premiering on the big screen, it received an R rating, which means it’s not suitable for all audiences. This typically implies that it contains elements such as violence, strong language, or adult situations that may not be suitable for younger viewers.

The title had its big debut in September and has been accumulating views since then. It is currently competing in the global rankings with other trending productions, such as Quarries with Nicole Marie Johnson and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre featuring A-list stars like Jason Statham and Hugh Grant.

King of Killers ranked No. 8 on Prime Video worldwide

King of Killers is currently the eighth most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide, making it one of the trending movies that is captivating audiences around the world. It was added to the catalog on September 1st.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can be purchased or rented in the platform.

The story follows Marcus Garan (played by Alain Moussi), who is part of an international group of assassins hired to eliminate the world’s most dangerous killer, only to discover that they are the ones being hunted. Each of them is caught in a deadly game of hunters and prey.

Who makes up the cast of King of Killers?

Frank Grillo leads the narrative, but the popular action actor is backed by a great cast, which rounds out the ensemble. One of them is Alain Moussi, who portrays Marcus. He used to work as a stunt double and has been involved in various major projects such as Star Trek: Discovery, The Boys and Dark Phoenix.

Marie Avgeropoulos is another of the stars who have made their presence felt, and she is known for her portrayal of Octavia Blake in the series The 100. Other names have also been credited, including Shannon Kook, Kevin Grevioux, Ryan Tarran, Georges St-Pierre, Amy Groening and Stephen Dorff, among others.