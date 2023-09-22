Despite Bruce Willis being largely retired from acting due to his health condition, he continued to release major action movies until last year, and one of them is now one of the most-watched on Prime Video.

It’s a crime thriller directed by Chuck Russell, who is known for his work on hits like The Scorpion King with Dwayne Johnson, The Mask with Jim Carrey and Eraser with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The screenplay was written by the filmmaker himself, along with Edward Drake and Corey Large. One of the highly recognized actors who shared the spotlight with the Die Hard star was John Travolta.

Paradise City ranked No. 7 on Prime Video worldwide

Paradise City made its big-screen debut in 2022 and was released by Saban Films in limited theaters. This morning, Prime Video once again refreshed its worldwide Top 10, and now it is the seventh most-watched series in several countries.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can be streamed through Hulu.

The story follows Ryan Swann, who receives the news that his father, an old bounty hunter, has died in a fire in Paradise City, Hawaii. He doesn’t hesitate to travel to the location with the purpose of avenging his father’s death, as he suspects it was not accidental.

John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Blake Jenner, Praya Lundberg, Stephen Dorff, Corey Large, Branscombe Richmond, Lorenzo Antonucci, Kate Katzman and Amber Abara are some of the figures who have appeared in the crime thriller.