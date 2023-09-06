Prime Video has been releasing new productions of all genres, but this year, documentaries have dominated the ranking of the most-watched several times. Now, a documentary released in 2022 is trending again.

It became one of the most well-known series at its time, and the first season consists of a total of four episodes. One of its main cast members confirmed in April 2023 that the streaming giant has renewed it for a second part.

The upcoming episodes will take place in Boulder, Colorado, where one of the most prominent coaches is looking to transform a Colorado team that had a record of 1-11 last year.

Coach Prime is the most-watched documentary on Prime Video

Coach Prime is the most-watched documentary on Prime Video in the United States so far, ranking at number 9 in the country. Deion Sanders is one of the protagonists of the series, along with other team members.

The story follows the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team in their training, during games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community throughout their historic and undefeated season in the SWAC Championship.

Several sports stars make up the main cast, including Shedeur Sanders, Andre’ Hart, Travis Hunter, De’Jahn Warren, Trevor Reilly, Isaiah Bolden, Gary Harrell, Shilo Sanders and Aubrey Miller Jr.