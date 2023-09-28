Prime Video: The most-watched documentary in the US just two days after its release

Prime Video is the platform that has welcomed the return of an iconic show about fashion, music and runways. It’s a documentary-style movie that arrived in the catalog two days ago and is already one of the most-watched.

The title has a duration of nearly an hour and a half, directed by Sean Olson, Umi Ishihara (Gâden apâto) and Margot Bowman (Coming Home). The cast is filled with top stars of the brand, such as Naomi Campbell and Lily Aldridge.

The fact that it quickly became a trend within hours is due to the fact that the event was one of the most highly anticipated in 2023, especially after the streaming platform announced its return following years of absence.

Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ’23 is the most-watched documentary on Prime Video US

Prime Video updated its Top 10 in the United States, and Flix Patrol confirmed that the new documentary, Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ’23, has become the most-watched on the platform at the moment, just two days after its release.

The show has risen from the ashes and returned after several years of absence, following controversies and scandals involving some members of the production team at the company.

This time, the movie follows 20 standout artists as they strive to make the iconic VS platform their own. The world is their stage, blending documentary with the fantasy of fashion.

Jessica Blackmore, Gigi Hadid, Jamie Roy, Doja Cat, Kristi McKamie, Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah, Arye Campos, John Littlefield, Julia Fox, Adriana Lima are some of the stars who have graced the event.