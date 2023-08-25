Prime Video continues to add quality content to its catalog, and this time it’s the turn of one of the most anticipated documentaries by the platform’s users. It’s a docu-series that tells the story of one of the greatest musicians.

The direction was led by Dorsay Alavi, who also handled the screenplay. The filmmaker is known for her involvement in other productions like Better People, Sweet Underground and Birds in Black.

This week, the streaming giant’s top 10 has been updated, and there have been many new additions. The miniseries is competing for a spot on the global list alongside titles like The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity, the new most-watched documentary on Prime Video

Zero Gravity, the new docu-series on Prime Video that has users captivated, is an intimate portrait and a cinematic ode to the life and music of jazz giant Wayne Shorter.

It is divided into three parts, each representing a different period in Shorter’s life and music. He is considered one of the greatest living composers and musicians in modern American music.

It premiered just a few hours ago and is already one of the most-watched productions of the week. Some of the stars featured in the episodes, in addition to Shorter, include Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock and Joni Mitchell.