The producers of Scream once again placed their bets on Melissa Barrera to star in one of the most anticipated horror productions, which is now shining in the top 10 of Prime Video worldwide.

The film was directed and written by Lori Evans Taylor, who is known for other works in this genre such as Final Destination 6 and the fantasy series Wicked Wicked Games.

The 33-year-old lead actress brought the main character to life, but she didn’t carry out the plot alone, she was joined by Guy Burnet (Oppenheimer, Counterpart and Pitch Perfect).

Bed Rest is the horror movie that ranks Top 9 worldwide

Bed Rest premiered in theaters in 2022 and quickly became one of the many horror successes. The lead actress has recently shared the screen with Paul Mescal in Carmen.

Despite the horror film making it into the global top 10 on Prime Video this week, the same didn’t happen in all countries. In the United States, the movie is not available in the Amazon catalog; instead, it belongs to Tubi.

The story follows Julie, whom the doctor forces into complete bed rest during her pregnancy. However, she starts experiencing paranormal events and seeing ghostly figures while lying in bed.

In addition to the young actress, the cast is composed of Guy Burnet, Kristen Harris, Edie Inksetter, Erik Athavale, Kristen Sawatzky, Koen Schneiderat, Paul Essiembre, Marina Stephenson Kerr, Diana Botelho-Urbanski and Adam Hurtig.