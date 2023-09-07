Prime Video has updated its top 10 in the United States this morning, and the movie that was believed to potentially dethrone Champions with Woody Harrelson as the most-watched has finally done so, claiming the first position.

The story is not only well-known for years but is also part of one of the most popular and successful franchises of all time. It’s a reboot, directed by Matt Reeves (Let Me In and War for the Planet of the Apes).

The film was nominated for three Oscars at this year’s ceremony, competing in categories like Best Sound and Best Achievement in Visual Effects. Here, check out the trending title…

The Batman is the most-watched movie on Prime Video US

Robert Pattinson has not only starred in The Batman, the new most-watched movie on Prime Video, but has also been responsible for bringing a new (much darker) version of the iconic Gotham vigilante to life.

“When Enigma, a sadistic serial killer, begins to murder Gotham’s leading political figures, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement”, describes the official synopsis.

Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham are some of the many mega-recognized stars that make up the cast of the thriller.