Amazon Prime Video has been incorporating in its catalog many great movies, not only those of its own authority. The Accountant with Ben Affleck and Safe House with Denzel Washington are some of the hits that have been the most played lately on the platform.

However, none of them have ranked as the most watched for nearly a week. The movie, which opened in all theaters in early April and debuted on the streaming service on May 12, with the most plays is also starring the Batman vs Superman actor.

Sports-based productions have always been great attractions for fans and users, so it was only to be expected that the story of one of the most popular basketball players in the United States would be the one that has captivated hearts and the number 1 spot on the streaming service’s most watched list.

Air is the most watched movie on Amazon Prime Video in the US

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman and many other great actors star in Air, the most watched movie in all of Amazon Prime Video both globally and in the United States.

The story follows the then-unknown Michael Jordan and Nike‘s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand.

This is not the first time the duo, who created the production company Artists Equity, have worked together on the big screen, but Air marks the tenth time the friends have teamed up. Two of the best known were Good Will Hunting and School Ties.