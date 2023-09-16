Prime Video: The most-watched movie in the US just a week after its release

Prime Video released one of its most promising titles just over a week ago, and it has now become the most-watched movie on the platform in the United States, all thanks to the users who have given it a chance.

It’s a drama starring one of the most well-known actors in the industry, who has been in several major productions, such as Marvel’s Ant-Man. The film was directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella.

Michael Peña is the one who portrays the main character in the highly acclaimed biopic. Bettina Gilois and Hernán Jiménez adapted the screenplay, which is based on the book written by José M. Hernández.

A Million Miles Away is the most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide

A Million Miles Away was released eight days ago and is already the most-watched movie on Amazon‘s streaming platform, leading the Top 10 in the United States and currently holding the second position globally.

The story follows José Hernández, the first immigrant farmworker to travel to space. It’s a tale of perseverance, community, and sacrifice to achieve an impossible dream.

Michael Peña, Garret Dillahunt, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Julio Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Sarayu Blue, Eric Johnson, Jordan Dean, Ashley Ciarra and Michelle Krusiec are some of the stars who have participated in the cast of the biopic.