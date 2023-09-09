Prime Video: The most-watched movie in the US just one day after its premiere

Prime Video is not only one of the platforms with the most subscribers but also one of the platforms that frequently updates its worldwide top 10 rankings. Today, it confirmed how a new movie quickly became the most-watched.

It’s a comedy directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up All In), and the screenplay adaptation was done by Audrey Shulman (Love, Fall & Order), who also wrote the cookbook that served as the inspiration for the story.

Just a day after arriving on the streaming giant, the project has already managed to gather a solid viewership base. If it continues to be highly successful, there’s a possibility that it could lead to a sequel in the near future.

Sitting in Bars with Cake is the most-watched movie on Prime Video US

Sitting in Bars with Cake premiered in the early hours of Friday, August 8th, and since then, it has become one of the favorite comedies among American viewers, as it has been crowned as the most-watched show on Prime Video in the US.

The story follows Jane, a quiet young woman who has no luck in love. One day, she takes a cake she has prepared for her best friend’s birthday to a bar and finds herself surrounded by a flood of men. Her friend convinces her to spend a year baking cakes and taking them to bars.

The cast is filled with mega-famous stars, such as the iconic Bette Midler, known for her role as Winifred in Hocus Pocus. Maia Mitchell has also appeared in several Disney movies, with Teen Beach being the most popular.

Some of the figures who brought the main characters to life include Yara Shahidi, Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Aaron Dominguez, Rish Shah, Odessa A’zion, Martha Kelly, Adina Porter, Navid Negahban and Simone Recasner.