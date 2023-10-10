Prime Video: The most-watched movie in the US just two weeks after its release

Kiernan Shipka is just one of the main faces of the new most-watched movie on Prime Video in the United States, which joined the catalog two weeks ago and has quickly dominated the rankings.

The title was directed by Nahnatchka Khan, with a screenplay adapted by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D’Angelo. The original story was actually created by Matalon and Perl-Raver.

The film not only blends multiple genres, such as comedy and horror, but it also arrived at just the right time. Those who haven’t watched it yet can add it to their watchlist for a great Halloween marathon.

Totally Killer is the most-watched movie on Prime Video US

Totally Killer is not only one of the titles that has been highly successful on Prime Video, both globally and in the United States, but it has also become one of the favorite original productions on the platform.

Flix Patrol confirmed that the production has managed to position itself in the Top 10 in record time, becoming the most-watched by users in several countries. It currently holds the number 1 spot on both the global and American lists.

The story follows the “Sweet Sixteen Killer” who returns 35 years after his first massacre to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie, who accidentally time-travels back to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he starts.

It was produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse Television and Adam Hendricks along with Greg Gilreath through Divide/Conquer. Its only home so far is the catalog of the Amazon platform, as it arrived on October 6th.

Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt and Julie Bowen are the ones who lead the plot, and they were accompanied by stars such as Kelcey Mawema, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, Stephi Chin-Salvo and Anna Diaz.