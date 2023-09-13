Prime Video: The most-watched movie in the US only two days after its premiere

Prime Video has not only added new titles for all tastes to its catalog but also one that was released just two days ago has already become the most-watched movie in the US, taking the top spot from Sitting in Bars with Cake.

It’s a documentary directed by Don Argott, who is known for productions like Last Days Here and The Girl Next Door. It’s not the first time that a title of this kind has become one of the most chosen by users.

Many sports figures make up the cast because the main star of the film is one of the great influencers in American football. He now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League.

Kelce is the most-watched movie on Prime Video US

Kelce joined the Prime Video catalog on September 11th, and since then, it has been accumulating viewers, becoming the most-watched movie on the platform in the United States.

The story narrates the 2022 season of the Philadelphia Eagles’ team captain and All-Pro center, Jason Kelce, who began by facing one of the most challenging decisions that any professional athlete encounters: has the time come to hang up the gloves?

Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Ed Kelce, Connor Barwin, Nick Sirianni, Donna Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lisa McDevitt, Lane Johnson, Brent Celek, Eliotte Kelce and Mike Quick are some of the figures who were part of the cast.