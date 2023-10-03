Max has updated its Top 10 and this time, it’s the same horror, action and suspense movie that has captivated both lists, both globally and in the United States, becoming the most-watched title on the platform.

It appears to be the sequel to a classic, directed by Ben Wheatley, which was first released this year after debuting in theaters in August. The screenplay was written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris.

The film was not only a success but also featured big industry stars, with Jason Statham (Spy and Fast & Furious 7) being one of the most prominent faces in the project. Check out which trend it is…

Meg 2: The Trench is the most-watched movie on Max

Meg 2: The Trench has once again topped the charts as the most-watched movie on Max and this time, it didn’t just captivate American users but expanded its popularity worldwide, becoming the most chosen title globally as well.

This time, the story focuses on a deep-sea exploration that spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens the mission and forces the research team into a risky battle for survival.

Jason Statham, Shuya Sophia Cai, Cliff Curtis, Page Kennedy, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Wu Jing, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Melissanthi Mahut are just a few of the mega stars who have been chosen to participate in the thriller of suspense, fantasy and action.