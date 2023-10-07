Many have eagerly awaited the arrival of October, especially because Halloween is just around the corner, which means that many platforms have been releasing new horror movies to enjoy during the holiday.

Prime Video is one of them, and as expected, it has its own section of must-watch titles in the genre. One of its latest additions to the catalog is not only starring big stars but is also currently trending.

The adaptation has only been released for one day, and it has already become the most-watched movie on the global streaming giant, surpassing other productions like My Fault and Red, White & Royal Blue.

Totally Killer is the most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide

Olivia Holt and Kiernan Shipka are the stars of Prime Video‘s new horror-comedy, which has now become a major success as the most-watched movie on Amazon’s platform worldwide.

According to the specialized site Flix Patrol, the movie premiered on the service just one day ago and has seen a rapid rise, grabbing the attention of hundreds of users and dominating the ranking.

The story follows the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” who returns 35 years after his first massacre to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie, who accidentally time-travels back to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he starts.

Julie Bowen, Kelcey Mawema, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson have also made their presence felt and are part of the cast.