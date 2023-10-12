Prime Video has once again updated its worldwide Top 10, as it does daily. Despite Totally Killer being the movie that managed to dominate the list for several days, it is now a supernatural action release that has succeeded in surpassing it and taking its place in several countries.

This is a foreign production, which reunites María Pedraza and Pedro Alonso, the former protagonists of Money Heist. The futuristic plot has not only captivated viewers but has also become a significant trend in the catalog in the United States.

The project was directed by Daniel Benmayor, a 45-year-old Spanish film director who was also responsible for titles such as Tracers and Hitman 2. He was also one of the co-writers of the screenplay, working alongside Ivan Ledesma, known for works like Xtremo and Machetazo.

Awareness is the most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide

Awareness had its first presentation at the Sitges Film Festival, and just a day ago, it arrived in the Prime Video catalog. It has now become the most-watched movie worldwide. The title quickly climbed the Top 10 charts, and besides captivating users, it has become the most popular futuristic thriller of the moment.

Flix Patrol, the specialized platform for streaming platforms and metrics, reported the status of the movie within the service with its daily statistics update. This morning, it confirmed that the film surpassed Totally Killer with Kiernan Shipka in a matter of hours.

The unique futuristic science fiction story follows a teenager who lives with his father in the outskirts, conducting scams using Ian’s ability to create visual illusions in unsuspecting victims. Things get complicated when his powers go haywire in public.

The trending new thriller on Prime Video brings together A-list stars

Awareness is not only the most-watched for its storyline but also due to the number of top-tier stars in its cast. For an hour and 52 minutes, we see Carlos Scholz (Unfinished Affairs) bringing the main character to life, surrounded by highly recognized Spanish-speaking figures.

Two of them are Pedro Alonso (The Ministry of Time) and María Pedraza (Toy Boy), who have reunited to work together again after their success in the first season of Netflix’s Money Heist. There, Pedraza portrayed Alison Parker, while Alonso played the role of Berlin.

In addition to the trio of actors, the rest of the cast included Óscar Jaenada, Lela Loren, Lucas Fuica, Silvia Kal, Karina Kolokolchykova, María Mercado, Ricardo Rocca, Carlos Cortés Ciudad, Jesús Castells, Enzo Calleja, Victor Cerezuela, James Faulkner and Óscar Jaenada, among others.