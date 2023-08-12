Prime Video: The most watched movie worldwide just one day after its premiere

Prime Video finally renewed its top 10 and added one of its most anticipated new releases, which has established itself as the most watched movie worldwide. Thousands of users did not hesitate to play Casey McQuiston‘s story.

The film was directed by Matthew Lopez, while the lead actors were Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. The stars are the ones who brought Alex and Henry to life. They were accompanied by Uma Thurman.

Who was leading the chart in different countries was My Fault, but this film arrived to take away the position it held for almost a month and a bit. Its plot is not the only highlight, but it also has a great soundtrack.

Red, White & Royal Blue is Prime Video’s most watched movie worldwide

Red, White & Royal Blue has established itself as one of the best-selling books of recent years and the story enemies to lovers captivated readers so much that Prime Video helped make an adaptation happen.

The film arrived in the platform’s catalog less than a week ago and has already become the most watched film worldwide. While in the top 10 in the United States it occupies the same place, so the title has been a success.

The story follows Alex and Henry, who after causing a ruckus at the prince’s brother’s wedding, are forced to avoid an incident by faking their friendship. The rivalry soon turns into a forced friendship and blossoms into something deeper.