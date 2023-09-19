Prime Video: The most-watched movie worldwide only five days after its release

Prime Video renewed its global Top 10 over the weekend, and since Saturday afternoon, users of the platform have made a new biographical-style movie the most viewed in several countries.

This is a production directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella, who also served as a screenwriter alongside Bettina Gilois and Hernán Jiménez. The team based their story on the memoirs of José Hernández.

It’s the title that brings Michael Peña to the big screen in a leading role, where he plays a great hero whose journey begins in the cornfields of Michoacán, Mexico. Check here to see which movie is the most viewed…

A Million Miles Away is the most-watched movie on Prime Video worldwide

A Million Miles Away made its big debut on the Amazon platform just a few days ago and has not only received very positive reviews but has also become the most-watched, both globally and in the United States.

The story is based on the autobiographical book Reaching for the Stars and follows José Hernández, the first immigrant farmworker to journey into space. It’s a tale of perseverance, community and sacrifice to achieve an impossible dream.

Michael Peña leads the biopic and was accompanied by stars such as Garret Dillahunt, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Julio Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Sarayu Blue, Eric Johnson, Jordan Dean, Ashley Ciarra and Michelle Krusiec.