Prime Video: The most watched mystery series with Sigourney Weaver only one day after its release

Sigourney Weaver is one of the few stars who has a filmography full of blockbusters. The 73-year-old actress was part of productions such as Avatar, Alien and Ghostbusters. Now she is starring in a Prime Video hit.

Less than a day ago, the streaming platform added to its catalog one of the most anticipated miniseries, whose first three episodes are already available to marathon. The rest will be released weekly until September 1.

Glendyn Ivin directed the show, while Sarah Lambert adapted the screenplay for the screen, which was based on the novel by Australian author Holly Ringland. Here, check what is the trending title…

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is Prime Video’s most-watched new release

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was not only one of the Australian author’s best-selling books, but has now come to Prime Video in miniseries format and stars Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Charlie Vickers.

The streaming platform’s original show will have a total of seven episodes, three of which are already available to be played in the catalog. The fourth will arrive on August 11, while the fifth will premiere on August 18.

“After losing her parents to a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice Hart is raised by her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns there are secrets within secrets. But years on, an unearthed betrayal sees Alice forced to face her past”, describes the official synopsis.