Prime Video has released several romantic titles this year, ranging from the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty to Red, White & Royal Blue. Now it’s the turn of a love movie, starring several big stars.

Despite many of them being original productions from the streaming giant, this isn’t the same case, and it’s a film from Vertical Entertainment. It was directed and written by Michael Jacobs (Quiz Show and Girl Meets World).

Richard Gere and Emma Roberts are two of the many significant actors in the industry who star in this crazy love story. The American Horror Story actress reunites with Luke Bracey, with whom she previously starred in Holidate.

Maybe I Do is the rom-com that ranks Top 5 worldwide

Maybe I Do is the new sensation that arrived on Prime Video to captivate users worldwide, and it seems like its mission is working, as it has reached the Top 5. It has replaced titles like Till and Plane.

While Amazon subscribers around the world have shown their interest in the title, it’s a different case in the United States. This is because the rom-com is available within Hulu‘s catalog in America.

The story follows Michelle and Allen, who are a couple. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and discuss their marriage plans. However, it turns out that the parents already know each other well, leading to divergent opinions about marriage.

Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy are some of the highly recognized stars who are part of the comedy’s cast.