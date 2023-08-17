Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue and Purple Hearts) is one of the rising actors, especially among Prime Video users, as he starred in one of the most anticipated adaptations for readers of Casey McQuiston.

Camila Cabello has been fully immersed in her music lately, but in 2021, she took on the role of starring in a fairy tale story. This was an original production of the streaming platform and was directed by Kay Cannon.

The movie, which has a runtime of almost two hours, stayed in the global top 10 for several days. This doesn’t happen very often, as the ranking is refreshed weekly and there are daily small updates.

Cinderella ranked No. 6 on Prime Video worldwide

Cinderella was starred by two of the most well-known Hollywood stars among young adults: Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello. Currently, the movie holds the 6th position on Prime Video‘s global rankings, all thanks to the viewers.

The new version of the classic is a modern cinematic musical with a bold take on the timeless fairy tale. Our ambitious heroine has big dreams and, with the help of her fabulous godmother, perseveres to make them come true.

In addition to the main actors, the cast was filled with prominent figures from the industry. Among them were Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, Minnie Driver and James Corden.