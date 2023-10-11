In the world of Prime Video, romantic dramas are currently dominating the ranking of the most-watched movies, and one of them was starred by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

It’s a creation of Castille Landon (Fear of Rain, Perfect Addiction and Apple of My Eye) , who was responsible for directing the project and also for adapting the screenplay, along with the author of the books, Anna Todd.

After Everything is the latest installment in the franchise, which has a strong fan base and viewership. It’s one of the few in the series to receive an R rating, as the first one was intended for ages 12 and up.

After Everything ranked No. 10 on Prime Video worldwide

After Everything is the conclusion of the franchise developed by Anna Todd on Prime Video. It has not only garnered a large fan base but is also now one of the most-watched movies on the platform worldwide.

Flix Patrol, the site specializing in streaming metrics and services, announced a few days ago that the title has managed to secure a spot within the Top 10. Although its ranking has shifted, it currently holds the number 10 position.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are the lead actors, portraying the characters Tessa and Hardin. Both of them were joined by many other stars, and two of the new additions were Mimi Keene and Benjamin Mascolo.

After 5 marks the end of the iconic Prime Video saga

In August of last year, it was confirmed that the fifth and final installment of the saga was filmed simultaneously with After Ever Happy. This is the only movie that was developed as an original story by Castille Landon.

This means that it’s the first one not based on any of the main novels written by the author from 2013 to 2015. There were assurances that a prequel and a sequel, focusing on the children of the main characters, were in pre-production.

However, it didn’t materialize and its distributor, Voltage Pictures, announced this year that it wouldn’t be happening. After Everything reportedly grossed $7.2 million at the box office, according to various informs.