Romantic comedies are not the only ones to be successful worldwide, but dramatic romance stories are also topping the charts. Prime Video has recently released a movie that has captivated users.

The film was directed by Castille Landon, as an Amazon Prime Video exclusive production. The adaptation is based on the story written by Claudia Tan, which was originally started on the Wattpad platform.

Although it premiered on March 24, under an R rating due to its content, this one is still triumphing on the streaming service. It starred Kiana Madeira as Sienna, Ross Butler as Kayden and Matthew Noszka as Jax.

Perfect Addiction is Prime Video’s most watched romantic movie worldwide

Perfect Addiction is a romance and drama story set in the world of boxing. It was chosen by several users around the world, so it became one of the most watched on Prime Video, ranking 6 in the top 10.

The main cast includes Kiana Madeira, Matthew Noszka and Ross Butler. The latter is not only one of the best known actors, but has participated in major productions such as Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

“When successful boxing trainer Sienna Lane discovers that her boyfriend Jax, the reigning champion, has been cheating on her with her own sister, she sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him: his arch-nemesis Kayden”, describes the official synopsis.