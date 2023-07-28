Prime Video: The most watched sci-fi movie with John Boyega and Scott Eastwood on the platform

Prime Video continues to add great productions to its catalog and this time it was the turn of several iconic titles. This is a 2018 sci-fi movie, which starred John Boyega (They Cloned Tyrone) and Scott Eastwood (The Longest Ride).

The stars are immersed in a story full of action, suspense, war and advanced technology in this futuristic thriller. The film was directed by Steven S. DeKnight, who also wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael and Kira Snyder.

In 2019 it got a nomination at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, so it was quickly listed as one of the best of that year. Here, check out which title has been shining again…

Pacific Rim: Uprising is Prime Video’s top 9 worldwide sci-fi movie

Pacific Rim: Uprising hit the big screen in 2018, marking the continuation of a saga of movies that everyone already knew. The first installment was led by Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam, but this time it was John Boyega and Scott Eastwood‘s turn.

Although it was released a few years ago, it was not long ago that it joined the Prime Video catalog and now it has become one of the most recurring titles by users. This made it gain great popularity and it will occupy the 9th place in the world ranking.

The story follows Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, who reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat.

Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, Max Martini, Adria Arjona, Zhang Jin and Charlie Day make up the rest of the main cast of the film directed by DeKnight and Guillermo del Toro.