Prime Video: The most-watched series in the US just a week after its release

A new fantasy, action and drama series has been categorized as the most-watched on Prime Video in the United States, following its big debut a week ago. The title not only tops the American list but is also number one globally.

It’s created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Craig Rosenberg. The first season is based on the Dynamite Entertainment comic book series The Boys and is a spin-off of Garth Ennis‘s work.

So far, only three episodes out of the total eight are available. The next installment will arrive on Friday, October 6th, while the last one will take place on Friday, November 3rd. Check out the title here…

Gen V is the most-watched series on Prime Video US

Gen V is the new original production on Prime Video that has entered the catalog to become one of the most-watched series, now dominating the Top 10 in the United States and globally, according to the specialized site Flix Patrol.

The story follows some teenage superheroes at the only university in America, run by Vought International. They are hormonal, competitive, and pushing their physical, sexual and moral boundaries.

The show is linked to one of the most well-known titles on the streaming giant, which already has four seasons: The Boys. This time, it’s the spin-off that has been making waves among users from different parts of the world.

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi are part of the cast of the first season.