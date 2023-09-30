Prime Video has added a new title to its international catalog and it’s a series of action, mystery and superheroes… Or should I say anti-heroes? It’s a spin-off of an original platform production and has already become the most-watched.

The ranking of the most chosen by users was updated again this early morning, and Flix Patrol confirmed that the first season of the show, which consists of a total of eight episodes, has managed to secure the number 1 spot.

Garth Ennis is the one responsible for creating the comic on which it is based and the characters have been created, while Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke are two of the creators of the new trending series. Here, check out which one it is…

Gen V is the most-watched series on Prime Video worldwide

Gen V debuted on the Amazon platform and quickly became one of the trending series, until this morning when it managed to establish itself as the most-watched title on the global streaming giant.

The eight episodes follow some teenage superheroes at the only university in America, run by Vought International. They are hormonal, competitive, and pushing their physical, sexual and moral boundaries.

The main characters are brought to life by Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Alexander Calvert and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.