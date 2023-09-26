Prime Video: The most-watched series worldwide just five days after its premiere

Prime Video has updated its ranking of the most-watched titles, both globally and in the US, and now a new crime-action series has positioned itself as the most-watched in the United States.

This is one of the most highly anticipated spin-offs of the year, as it comes from a franchise of action movies starring Keanu Reeves, who is known for major productions like The Matrix and Constantine.

The first season of the miniseries consists of only three episodes, which were created by Greg Coolidge and Derek Kolstad. They were directed by Charlotte Brändström and Albert Hughes.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is the most-watched series on Prime Video US

The Continental arrived on Amazon‘s platform less than a week ago, and as expected, it has already become one of the most popular series among users, occupying the top spot and being the most-watched series in the United States.

The story tells how Winston Scott rose to his position as the owner of The Continental hotel in the 1970s and establishes it as a safe haven for assassins where no business can be conducted.

Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Kate Nhung, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene and Mark Musashi make up the main cast.