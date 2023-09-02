Prime Video has added multiple new titles to its catalog and has made some changes within its worldwide Top 10, as well as in the United States. A series has managed to surpass The Summer I Turned Pretty as the most-watched.

Even though it’s considered a new release since it was added to the platform a day ago, it’s not a new story. Instead, it’s the second season of one of the most well-known and acclaimed fantasy shows among users.

It’s a creation of Rafe Judkins (Hemlock Grove). The cast is not only filled with familiar faces but also the main protagonist is one of the most recognized and talented actresses of the moment, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2015.

The Wheel of Time is the most-watched series on Prime Video

The Wheel of Time premiered its second season on Friday, August 1st, and it consists of a total of eight episodes. Prime Video users haven’t wasted much time and have already made it the most-watched series worldwide.

The story is set in a fantasy world where magic exists but is accessible only to a few, and it follows a woman named Moiraine, who encounters five young men and women. This sets off a perilous journey across the entire world.

Rosamund Pike portrays Moiraine Damodred, the main character. She is joined by Barney Harris, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Michael McElhatton, Zoe Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris and Álvaro Morte.