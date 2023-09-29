Prime Video has just released one of its most anticipated titles for fans of The Boys, the acclaimed original series on the platform that has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

This is a spin-off created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Craig Rosenberg. In total, it had six different directors, each of whom handled some episodes of the first season of this recent release.

The superhero series consists of eight episodes, and many believe it could even surpass the original title in the franchise. Here, check out the new trending production that has arrived in the catalog…

Gen V ranked No. 2 on Prime Video US

Many fans of the antihero series, which is an original production of Prime Video, have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Gen V. Well, the day has finally come, and the first season is now available to stream in the catalog.

The eight episodes follow some teenage superheroes at the only university in America, run by Vought International. They are hormonal, competitive, and pushing their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries.

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi are the actors chosen to bring the main characters to life.