Prime Video: The most watched spy movie with Jason Statham and Jude Law on the platform worldwide

Jason Statham and Jude Law joined forces with Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne in 2015 to make one of the most popular spy comedies of recent times, which this week shines in Prime Video‘s top 10.

Despite having been released more than seven years ago, the movie continues to be a hit and was added to the streaming platform not long ago. So it didn’t take long for users to turn it into a trend.

Paul Feig directed and wrote the project. The story managed to take home six awards, along with 31 other nominations. The filmmaker is known for works such as The Heat with Sandra Bullock and the series Freaks and Geeks.

Spy is the top 10 comedy on Prime Video

Prime Video, one of the streaming giants, recently added Spy to its catalog and users in several countries made the comedy enter the top 10 worldwide this week. It competes with other titles such as The Enforcer with Antonio Banderas.

Although it has established itself as a favorite on the platform, this is not the same case in the United States. This is due to the fact that the movie is not available with a subscription, but can only be rented or leased.

The story follows a CIA analyst who volunteers to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer and avert a diabolical global disaster. Melissa McCarthy stars in the film, along with Jason Statham and Jude Law.