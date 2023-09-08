Jason Statham is already a legend when it comes to action movies and suspenseful thrillers, so it’s no surprise that this title has become one of the most-watched on Prime Video worldwide.

Many renowned actors, including some of the industry’s best, have been part of the project, and one of the most notable is Hugh Grant (Love Actually), who portrayed the villain in the story.

The screenplay and direction were handled by the acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie, known for his work on projects like Sherlock Holmes, the live-action Aladdin and RocknRolla.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre ranked No. 10 on Prime Video worldwide

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre made its big-screen debut this year and not only was it a success in theaters, but it’s now a streaming hit as well. Many countries have the thriller as one of the most-watched titles on Prime Video.

While users worldwide have been able to enjoy the action movie, it’s a different story in the United States because it’s not part of Amazon’s catalog. Instead, it’s available on Starz.

The story follows Special Agent Orson Fortune and his team of agents who recruit a famous Hollywood movie star to assist them in an undercover mission to thwart the threat of selling new lethal technology to a criminal gang.

Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett, Bugzy Malone, Cary Elwes, Eddie Marsan, Max Beesley, Peter Ferdinando, Lourdes Faberes and Sam Douglas are just some of the mega-stars who make up the main cast.