Prime Video: The most watched Taylor Swift movie on the platform in the US

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars of all time and not only is she one of the top references in the music industry, but she has also made a career in film, having some hits in her filmography.

She will soon be one of the artists that will be part of the soundtrack of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is an Amazon original production. Back to December (Taylor’s Version), August and Crying (Taylor’s Version) are some of the chosen songs.

Now, Prime Video is the platform that owns one of the most watched movies in which the 33-year-old singer participated. This is not only one of the most popular, but we saw her sharing scenes with big stars, such as Jennifer Garner.

Valentine’s Day is the most watched Taylor Swift movie on Prime Video

Valentine’s Day is the rom-com released in 2010 that brought Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner together on the big screen. The movie was a hit and received 7 awards, along with 12 nominations.

The story follows Los Angeles couples and singles, who break up and get back together because of the pressures and expectations of Valentine’s Day. Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman and Never Been Kissed) was in charge of the direction.

It is currently one of the most viewed on the platform worldwide. However, in the United States it can only be rented or purchased through this means. This is because it is not available to stream with a subscription service.

Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey, Hector Elizondo, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Kathy Bates and Ashton Kutcher are some of the many stars that made up the main cast of the romantic comedy.