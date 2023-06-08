Amazon Prime Video‘s catalog continues to expand and now it is the turn of one of the most anticipated adaptations for the young audience. The new most watched movie on the platform worldwide is a Spanish production, which premiered just a few hours ago.

It starred several young actors, such as Fran Berenguer, Noah Casas and Gabriel Guevara. While Marta Hazas, Ivan Massagué and Jose Palacios accompanied them in the development of the plot. The story is based on one of the best-selling and most popular novels.

In the last time it was announced that several great books were going to have their own movies or series, especially in the streaming service. As was the case with Daisy Jones & The Six, which was written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Now, it is the turn of a story by Mercedes Ron.

My Fault is the platform’s most watched young adult movie worldwide

My Fault arrived on the streaming platform during the course of Thursday, June 8 and quickly became one of the most watched films to date, holding the number 9 spot in the worldwide top 10.

Based on a novel by Mercedes Ron, the story follows Noah, who has to leave behind his hometown, his boyfriend, his friends to move to the mansion of his mother’s new rich husband. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother and they secretly fall madly in love.