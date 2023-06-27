James Cameron is one of the most popular directors in the film industry and Titanic is not just another movie he made. The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet marked a before and after in history.

The story was a worldwide success and established itself as one of the most important jewels. It is the fourth highest grossing film at the box office, surpassed only by Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Engame and Avatar.

Now, it’s a documentary specializing in the ship that is at the top of Prime Video‘s most watched titles. The director dives into the depths with a team of experts for an unscripted adventure back to the shipwreck.

Ghosts of the Abyss is James Cameron’s most-watched documentary film

Although Ghosts of the Abyss is available worldwide on Netflix, in the United States it is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The documentary stars James Cameron, Bill Paxton and many experts in the field.

“With a team of the world’s foremost historic and marine experts as well as friend Bill Paxton, James Cameron embarks on an unscripted adventure back to the wreck of the Titanic where nearly 1,500 souls lost their lives almost a century ago”, describes the official synopsis.