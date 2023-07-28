Jake Gyllenhaal has a long list of hits and many of them are action thrillers or suspense. This week one of them, which was directed by Guy Ritchie, has become popular among Prime Video users.

The filmmaker is known for being responsible for major productions such as The Man from U.N.C.L.E. with Henry Cavill, Snatch with Brad Pitt, Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr. and Aladdin with Will Smith.

Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies helped the director write the screenplay for the war film, which was premiered this year. It was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and also one of the most acclaimed.

The Covenant is the most watched Jake Gyllenhaal thriller on Prime Video

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant premiered in April of this year and quickly became one of Jake Gyllenhaal‘s hits. It took a while before it made its debut on Prime Video, but now it’s already one of the most watched and is in the top 2 worldwide.

The story follows Sgt. John Kinley, one of the only survivors of his last tour of duty in Afghanistan, as he decides to return to the war zone to retrieve his friend Ahmed and his family.

Dar Salim, Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Jonny Lee Miller, Emily Beecham, Jason Wong, Bobby Schofield, Sina Parvaneh, Sean Sagar and James Nelson-Joyce are some of the actors who accompany the star and make up the main cast.