Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has earned a reputation for consistently playing antagonistic roles, but in this action drama, he assumes the role of the hero—or more aptly, the anti-hero. Discover everything you need to know about this critically acclaimed Western.

Before becoming a Hollywood star, Mikkelsen garnered recognition in his home country through appearances in films like “The Green Butchers” (2003) and “After the Wedding” (2006), both of which received critical acclaim.

In the English-speaking film industry, Mikkelsen’s breakthrough came as Le Chiffre, the antagonist in the James Bond film “Casino Royale” (2006). His credits also include movies such as “The Hunt” (2012), “A Royal Affair” (2012), and “Doctor Strange” (2016). Moreover, you can watch one of his most riveting performances in “The Salvation.”

‘The Salvation’: A Trending Danish Western in the US

“The Salvation” (2014) revolves around a Danish settler (Mikkelsen) who, after confronting his wife’s killer, becomes the target of the vengeful brother (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)—a merciless land magnate reigning over their frontier town.

This Danish Western film was directed by Kristian Levring and penned by Anders Thomas Jensen and Levring. It has received favorable reviews from critics, who applaud Mikkelsen’s exceptional performance.

In addition to Mikkelsen and Morgan, the movie features Eva Green, Jonathan Pryce, Eric Cantona, Mikael Persbrandt, Douglas Henshall, and Michael Raymond-James. You can watch this film on Prime Video.