Anne Hathaway stars alongside Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei in the romantic-comedy “She Came To Me,” written and directed by Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan), which came out in theaters this past week. While we wait for the film to come out on streaming, we’re revisiting some of the actress’ best work.

Of course, Hathaway is known for many acclaimed movies such as ‘Les Miserables,’ for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, ‘Love & Other Drugs,’ ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘Rachel Getting Married,’ ‘The Princess Diaries,’ ‘The Devils Wears Prada,’ ‘The Intern’ and many more.

Some of her early acting credits include this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ serial The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, which originally was published in serial form between March 1838 and September 1839. And it is available to stream on Prime Video in the US.

Nicholas Nickleby, a classic movie to watch

Charles Dickens has long been counted among the world’s most treasured and beloved authors, and his works have been adapted for film and TV hundreds of times (according to The Guardian, 400). So, what makes Nicholas Nickleby special?

Well, for instance, the cast. Charlie Hunnam (Son of Anarchy, Papillon, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) stars as the title character, with other A-listers completing the ensemble cast: Nathan Lane, Jim Broadbent, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Bell, Romola Garai, Alan Cumming, Timothy Spall and Hathaway.

The film came out in 2002, and it was written and directed by Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath. For those who may not be familiar with the plot, the story follows 19-year-old Nicholas, who must do whatever it takes to protect his sister Kate (Garai) and family from his heartless uncle, Ralph (Plummer).

Why is Nicholas Nickleby’s worth watching?

The film is considered a classic, and it was well received by audiences and critics alike at the time. It’s still a rewatchable tale, with strong performances by the whole cast, as well as a masterful direction by McGrath. Plummer and Garai, in particular, received praise from critics.

It is also deemed faithful to the essence of Dickens’ writing, even with a runtime of 132 minutes and adjustments to the setting, given that the original story is situated in the 1830s while the film places it in the 1850s.

Apart from the positive reviews, the movie was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. It also received the National Board of Review Award for Best Cast. However, despite the critical success, the film didn’t break even at the box office, only grossing $3,5 million against a budget of $10 million.

Is there a way to watch ‘Nicholas Nickleby’ for free?

You can watch the movie for free in the United States on Kanopy if you have access to a library card or university login. Apart from being available to stream on Prime Video, you can watch it on Paramount+.