Haley Lu Richardson co-stars with Ben Hardy in Netflix‘s latest romantic comedy, “Love at First Sight,” currently ranking as one of the most-watched movies globally on the platform, as reported by FlixPatrol. However, you can also find her in this acclaimed comedy that is available to stream on Prime Video.

Richardson, 28, started her career as a child actress in Disney Channel, but she has earned her spot in the industry thanks to her appearances in several independent movies such as “Columbus” (2017), “Unpregnant” (2020), or “After Yang” (2022), as well as her role in the second season of the HBO drama “The White Lotus.”

However, one of her most celebrated roles is this indie comedy written and directed by Andrew Bujalski, who is known for movies such as “Funny Ha Ha” and “Computer Chess.” It also stars Regina Hall and James LeGros.

‘Support the Girls,’ the must watch indie comedy with Haley Lu Richardson

The film is titled “Support the Girls” (2018), and it follows Lisa (Regina Hall), the general manager of Double Whammies, a sports bar that features waitresses in revealing clothes. While she always protects her staff, she soon faces one trying day that tests her optimism.

The rest of the cast includes Shayna McHayle, Dylan Gelula, AJ Michalka, Brooklyn Decker, Jana Kramer, John Elvis, Lea DeLaria, and Victor Isaac Perez. The movie was met with critical acclaim, with praise for the handling of serious themes with smart humor.

Also, the performances were praised, particularly Hall’s. She won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress, the first African-American to win the award. She also earned nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards and Gotham Independent Film Awards.