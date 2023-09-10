Benedict Cumberbatch might be best known for his role of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this English actor has earned critical acclaim and several accolades for his work in other dramatic movies and series. One of his best received performances came in this biopic you can watch on Prime Video.

It’s a biographical drama directed by Will Sharpe and released in 2021. You might know Sharpe for his work as an actor, as he starred in the second season of ‘The White Lotus.’ However, he is also an accomplished director. His feature film debut, which he co-directed with Tom Kingsley, was ‘Black Pond,’ which was nominated for a BAFTA Award.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch stars alongside Claire Foy, who is best known for portraying Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit series The Crown. The film, written by Simon Stephenson and Sharpe, earned positive reviews thanks to the style, direction and performances. And the film is…

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,’ a must-watch biopic on Prime Video

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Louis Wain, a British artist known for his whimsical and imaginative paintings of cats. Thanks to his unique artistic style, he gained popularity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The movie explores his life and career, including his struggles with mental health issues, and his pioneering work. But it also touches on his relationship with his wife, Emily Richardson, portrayed by Foy.

Who else is the cast of ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’?

Andrea Riseborough as Caroline Wain

Toby Jones as Sir William Ingram

Sharon Rooney as Josephine Wain

Aimee Lou Wood as Claire Wain

Cassia McCarthy as young Claire Wain

Hayley Squires as Marie Wain

Anya McKenna-Bruce as young Marie Wain

Stacy Martin as Felicie Wain

Indica Watson as young Felicie Wain

Phoebe Nicholls as Mrs. Wain