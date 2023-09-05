While everyone might be talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s confirmed romance, here we’ve got a movie recommendation with the talented actor that you can watch on Prime Video.

Despite his relatively short time in the film industry, Chalamet has managed to establish himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation, taking on diverse roles and earning critical acclaim along the way.

While some of his most celebrated films include “Call Me By Your Name,” “Little Women” or “Dune,” this biographical drama is a must-watch if you’re a fan of the actor. In this inspiring true-story, he stars alongside Steve Carell.

‘Beautiful Boy,’ the drama with Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell

“Beautiful Boy,” delves into the harrowing journey of a father-son relationship grappling with addiction. The film is directed by Felix Van Groeningen and is based on the memoirs of David Sheff, played by Carell, and his son Nic Sheff, portrayed by Chalamet.

The screenplay was written by Luke Davies and van Groeningen. Apart from Carrell and Chalamet, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan also appear in supporting roles. The story follows Nic’s addiction to methamphetamine and David’s effort to help him.

The movie received generally positive reviews from critics, particularly for the performances. For the role, Chalamet received nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTA Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.