Paul Dano stars in the upcoming biopic ‘Dumb Money,’ which is already receiving critical acclaim. Of course, Dano is no stranger to being praised for his performance in a movie. And one of his most celebrated roles is this one, also in another biopic.

Before ‘Dumb Money,’ Dano’s most recent roles were Burt Fabelman in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans,’ as well as the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman.’ Other of his acclaimed performances include ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and ‘There Will Be Blood.’

While an Academy Award nomination has been elusive for the actor, Dano did receive a Golden Globe nomination for this film in which he interprets Brian Wilson, co-founder of Beach Boys. Here’s all you need to know.

‘Love & Mercy,’ a must-watch musical biopic with Paul Dano

Released in 2014, ‘Love & Mercy,’ directed by Bill Pohlad, depicts the life of Wilson and his battle with mental illness in the 1960s and 1980s. While Dano portrays his young version, John Cusack portrays the middle-aged Wilson.

Elizabeth Banks also stars as his second wife, Melinda Ledbetter, and Paul Giamatti as his psychologist, Dr. Eugene Landy. The film alternates between Wilson’s creation of the album “Pet Sounds” in 1966 and his treatment by Landy’s intensive therapy program in the late 1980s.

While some minor inaccuracies exist, the movie strives for authenticity and was well-received by critics, with Dano’s performance earning acclaim. It achieved commercial success, grossing $28.6 million against a $10 million budget, and earned two Golden Globe nominations. You can watch it on Prime Video.