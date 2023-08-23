Christopher Nolan is one of the most acclaimed directors in the film industry, and with his successes, he has risen to the highest level, rubbing shoulders with figures like James Cameron, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

In 2014, the filmmaker decided to take a chance once again and undertake one of the most exciting projects, which ended up starring Matthew McConaughey and a cast of top-tier stars, like Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

Prime Video is the streaming giant that has provided a home for the acclaimed film, which managed to take home an Oscar and five nominations within the 2015 ceremony. Here, check out the iconic science fiction production…

Interstellar, the Nolan classic that is thriving on Prime Video

Interstellar premiered on Prime Video a few years ago and has gone through various positions within the global top 10 of the streaming platform. It currently holds the 9th position and has once again become a trend among users.

The story follows a group of scientists and explorers, led by Cooper, who embark on a space journey to find a place with the necessary conditions to replace Earth and start a new life there.

The cast was filled with acclaimed film stars. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Ellen Burstyn and Matt Damon are some of them.