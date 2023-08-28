If you’re longing for escapism, there’s nothing quite like period or historical dramas. And if you’re a fan of this genre, and you’re looking for series like “Bridgerton” or “The Gilded Age,” this one available on Prime Video could be your next watch.

The show stars Lily James, who has appeared in several historical dramas such as “Downton Abbey,” Disney’s live-action “Cinderella” and Netflix’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s famous novel, “Rebecca.”

It also stars Paul Dano (The Batman, The Fabelmans) and James Norton, who has also appeared in similar period dramas such as Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women.” Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

“War & Peace,” the period drama series to watch on Prime Video

“War & Peace” is a six-part adaptation of the 1869 novel of the same name by Russian author Leo Tolstoy. The series was written by Andrew Davies and directed by Tom Harper, and it received critical acclaim.

The narrative centers on five noble families, situated in the era of Alexander I’s rule, and focuses on the romantic affairs involving Natasha Rostova (James), Pierre Bezukhov (Dano), and Andrei Bolkonsky (Norton).

The rest of the cast includes Tuppence Middleton, Callum Turner, Stephen Rea, Jessie Buckley, Jim Broadbent, Jack Lowden, Aisling Loftus, Adrian Edmondson, Greta Scacchi, Kenneth Cranham, Rebecca Front, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Burke, Mathieu Kassovitz, Brian Cox, Ken Stott, and Gillian Anderson.