Prime Video: The must-watch acclaimed period drama that is trending in the US

This week on Prime Video, the most watched movie is the queer romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue.” However, if you’re already indulged in this young adult film, there are other options trending on the platform, such as this acclaimed historical drama.

According to FlixPatrol, the film is the eighth most-watched on Prime Video in the United States. It has surpassed movies such as Margot Robbie’s Babylon and Bruce Willis’ action thriller “Acts of Violence.”

The film was released in 2022, and it was well-received by critics, especially for the cast performances. Despite that, it was a box office bomb, not being able to break even with a $20 million budget. However, now you can watch it on streaming…

‘Till,’ a critical acclaimed historical drama that is trending in the US

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who pursued justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in August 1955. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie and Jalyn Hall as Emmett.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast includes: Kevin Carroll, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Goldberg.

The script was written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chukwu. The movie received several accolades, including being selected by the National Board Review as one of the ten movies of 2022.