Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons are two of the most renowned and acclaimed actors in the industry. They have forged careers like few others, and in the year 1981, they joined talents to bring to life one of the acclaimed period dramas.

Karel Reisz was the one in charge of directing the movie, as well as assisting with the scriptwriting. The filmmaker was known for other titles such as Night Must Fall and Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.

Prime Video is the platform that holds the popular title, which was nominated for five Oscars during the ceremony that took place in 1982. The Mamma Mia actress received one of her early Academy Award nominations.

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, the classic that is trending

Prime Video has an extensive catalog of period classics, and many of them have become trendy again after many years since their release. One of them was The French Lieutenant’s Woman, which starred Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons.

The plot follows two passionate and romantic love stories set in different historical moments: Victorian England and modern times. Anna and Mike portray two characters in a movie who fall in love despite Mike’s character being engaged.

In addition to the main stars, there were several other important figures present in the film. Notable among them are Hilton McRae, Emily Morgan, Charlotte Mitchell, Lynsey Baxter and Penelope Wilton.