If there’s a genre that serves as a platform for social commentary, it’s science fiction. Many sci-fi movies serve as allegories for contemporary social, political, or environmental issues. While not all of them manage to stay relevant, there are some that capture our current social climate exceptionally well. That’s precisely the case with this trending movie.

The film boasts a stellar cast led by Clive Owen and Julianne Moore, with supporting roles from Chiwetel Ejiofor, Pam Ferris, Charlie Hunnam, and Michael Caine. However, the cast is not the only appeal, as it was directed by one of the most renowned filmmakers: Alfonso Cuarón.

The story is based on a 1992 novel by P. D. James and the movie was released in 2006. According to Just Watch, it’s currently one of the Top 10 most popular films on Prime Video in the US. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

“Children of Men,” an Oscar-nominated film to watch on Prime Video.

The movie is “Children of Men,” a dystopian action thriller that has gained renewed attention from many critics and experts because its storyline has become eerily familiar in recent events such as the immigration crisis.

The film is set in 2027, two decades after a global infertility crisis has wreaked havoc on society. The story follows Theo Faron (Owen), a former activist on a mission to protect a young refugee named Kee, played by Clare-Hope Ashitey, who happens to be pregnant with the first child in 18 years.

“Children of Men” received several accolades, including two BAFTA Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. It was also nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.

On the other hand, in 2016, it secured the 13th spot among the top 100 films of the 21st century. It was chosen by 117 film critics from around the globe in a poll conducted by the BBC.